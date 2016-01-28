CAIRO Jan 28 The Egyptian pound was steady
against the dollar at the official foreign currency auction on
Thursday but plunged on the black market after the central bank
raised a limit on foreign currency deposits at banks.
Egypt, which depends on imported food and energy, is facing
a foreign currency crisis and increasing pressure to devalue the
pound. But the central bank surprised markets when it
strengthened the pound by 20 piasters in November and held it
steady ever since.
The central bank sold $39.4 million at a cut-off price of
7.7301 pounds to the dollar on Thursday, unchanged from the
previous auction.
The official rate is still far stronger than the black
market rate which rapidly fell to around 8.78 pounds to the
dollar on Thursday from 8.72 pounds on Wednesday and 8.62 pounds
before the central bank's decision on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the central bank raised the cap on foreign
currency deposits at banks fivefold to $250,000 to help relieve
a dollar shortage that has seen imports of essential goods
piling up at ports. The cap, originally implemented a year ago
with a $50,000 limit, aimed to fight a black market for dollars.
Egypt has been starved of foreign currency since a popular
uprising in 2011 ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak and drove
tourists and foreign investors away.
Egypt's reserves have tumbled from $36 billion in 2011 to
$16.4 billion, and the country has been rationing dollars
through weekly dollar auctions to banks, keeping the pound
artificially strong.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised benchmark rates
by 50 basis points last month, citing inflationary pressures.
In February, the central bank imposed capital controls,
limiting dollar-denominated deposits to $50,000 a month in an
attempt to fight the black market. The move caused problems for
importers who could no longer source foreign currency to clear
goods, which piled up at ports.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
