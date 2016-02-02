CAIRO Feb 2 The Egyptian pound held steady
against the dollar at an official foreign currency auction on
Tuesday but strengthened on the black market.
Egypt, which depends on imports for its food and energy, is
facing a foreign currency crisis and authorities are under
increasing pressure to devalue the pound.
But the central bank surprised markets when it strengthened
the pound by 20 piasters in November and has held it steady ever
since.
The central bank sold $39.4 million at a cut-off price of
7.7301 pounds to the dollar on Tuesday, unchanged from the
previous auction.
The official rate is still far stronger than the black
market rate which, strengthened to around 8.74 pounds per dollar
from 8.75 pounds on Thursday.
To help relieve a dollar shortage that has seen imports of
essential goods piling up at ports, the central bank on Tuesday
raised the cap on foreign currency deposits at banks fivefold to
$250,000.
The cap, implemented a year ago with a $50,000 limit, aimed
to counter the black market for dollars.
Egypt has been starved of foreign currency since an uprising
in 2011 ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak but drove tourists and
foreign investors away.
Its foreign currency reserves have tumbled from $36 billion
in 2011 to $16.4 billion, and the country has been rationing
dollars through the weekly dollar auctions to banks, keeping the
pound artificially strong.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised benchmark rates
by 50 basis points last month, citing inflationary pressures.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Angus MacSwan)