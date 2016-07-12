(Adds official rate, black market rate, economist comments)
CAIRO, July 12 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound stable at 8.78 to the dollar at its weekly foreign
exchange auction on Tuesday, confounding expectations of an
impending devaluation that had driven up the stock market.
The central bank said it sold $118.6 million at its regular
forex auction at the existing rate. The announcement confirmed
earlier comments from bankers.
Egypt devalued the pound by about 14 percent in mid-March in
an effort to crush a black market for dollars that has burgeoned
amid an acute foreign currency shortage that has hurt businesses
and discouraged investment.
But the black market rate has since depreciated, putting
renewed pressure on the central bank to take further action.
Speculation mounted that a second devaluation was in the
offing after Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer told local
newspapers in early July that his focus was on stimulating the
economy and moving to a more flexible exchange rate policy.
"Personally, I would not be happy if the exchange rate is
stable but factories are halted," Amer told Al Mal newspaper.
Egyptian stocks had rallied this week as expectations built
that the central bank might devalue on Tuesday, at its first
auction after last week's Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Egypt's stock market fell 1.77 percent by 11:12
a.m. (0912 GMT) after bankers said no devaluation had occurred.
The index was down 0.65 percent at 2:44 p.m.
Two black market traders said they were selling the dollar
at about 11.55 pounds, reflecting the widely-held view that a
devaluation is still likely soon.
Economists say a devaluation is all but inevitable though
the central bank may clear a backlog in forex demand from
importers of essential goods before it moves.
Timing is key, say economists, if Egypt is to maximise the
impact and minimise the inflationary effect.
Egypt's last devaluation pushed core inflation to seven-year
highs. The central bank has raised interest rates by 250 basis
points since mid-March to slow inflation, but this has increased
borrowing costs for the government and businesses.
Plans to introduce Value Added Tax are likely to further
raise prices. But this step, and subsidy and other reforms, are
seen as necessary if Egypt is to seek a loan from IMF.
"Devaluation will still happen, but we think the government
will prefer to get its ducks in a row first by passing the VAT
and making other fiscal changes," Simon Kitchen, head of
Macro-Strategy at EFG-Hermes, told Reuters.
"Egypt is also likely to seek IMF support before it shifts
to a more flexible FX regime."
The central bank said when it devalued in March that it
would pursue a more flexible approach but has since held the
pound steady.
It also said forex reserves would reach $25 billion this
year, a level Amer has said would allow for more flexibility.
Egypt's foreign reserves rose to $17.546 billion in June,
but remain at half their levels before the 2011 uprising ushered
in a period of political turmoil that scared away tourists and
foreign investors.
