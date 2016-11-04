(Corrects urgent to make clear programme to phase out subsidies will go ahead over five years as planned, not that it will be accelerated)

CAIRO Nov 4 Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Friday Egypt "no longer has the luxury" of being able to postpone difficult economic decisions such as its plan to phase out subsidies over five years.

A day after the central bank floated the Egyptian pound and the government raised fuel prices, Ismail told a news conference he aimed to cut a subsidy bill that currently totals 201 billion Egyptian pounds ($12.97 billion) a year, to free up cash for other spending. He and other ministers also announced changes to some tariffs and subsidies.

($1 = 15.5000 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)