(Corrects urgent to make clear programme to phase out subsidies
will go ahead over five years as planned, not that it will be
accelerated)
CAIRO Nov 4 Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said
on Friday Egypt "no longer has the luxury" of being able to
postpone difficult economic decisions such as its plan to phase
out subsidies over five years.
A day after the central bank floated the Egyptian pound and
the government raised fuel prices, Ismail told a news conference
he aimed to cut a subsidy bill that currently totals 201 billion
Egyptian pounds ($12.97 billion) a year, to free up cash for
other spending. He and other ministers also announced changes to
some tariffs and subsidies.
($1 = 15.5000 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)