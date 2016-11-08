* Pound drifts down near 18 to dollar
* Trading volumes still tiny
* But beginning to pick up as black market dollars enter
* Banks open until late to attract dollars
* Government runs ads urging public to shun black market
By Asma Alsharif and Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, Nov 8 Egypt's pound weakened on Tuesday
as dollar-starved banks bought hard currency from the black
market to meet demand from importers and other companies after
Egypt ditched its currency peg last week.
The pound was quoted at 17.60-17.90 against the
dollar in the interbank market at 3:26 p.m. (1326 GMT), after
trading at an average of 16.83 on Monday, but volumes were tiny
as a severe dollar shortage stifled liquidity.
But bankers said volumes were beginning to improve as banks
sourced more dollars from the black market, sucking foreign
exchange back into the formal banking system.
"The volumes of dollar inflows to the banks are increasing,
relatively speaking, compared to when there was central bank
interference," said one banker.
"The number of transactions we are executing with clients is
increasing daily. All these are good signs, regardless of the
weakening pound. This is the only way to attract dollars back
into the banking system."
The central bank abandoned the pound's peg of 8.8 to the
dollar on Thursday, floating the currency in an effort to
attract inflows of capital and crush a booming black market in
dollars.
Import-dependent Egypt has struggled to attract dollars and
revive the economy since the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni
Mubarak's 30-year rule drove away tourists and foreign
investors, essential sources of hard currency.
As maintaining the currency peg drained its foreign
reserves, Egypt imposed capital controls and rationed dollars,
forcing importers to turn to the black market for their needs.
Meanwhile, ordinary Egyptians kept dollars stashed under
mattresses as a hedge against inflation that has soared above 14
percent. This starved the banking system of hard currency.
Since the pound was floated, banks have been opening daily
until 9 p.m. to accept dollar deposits and sales. The government
has run messages on Egyptian radio calling on the public to shun
the black market and use the banks.
It is not clear how many dollars have come into banks since
the float, but bankers and businesspeople said some black market
dealers had been forced to sell dollars into the banking system
as they struggled to find buyers.
"I don't think people will jump right back to the black
market because the banks are trying to get the liquidity form
the black market as well," one commodities trader said on
Tuesday.
A banker said black market dealers were offering dollars to
banks for 18 pounds on Tuesday. Some of those dealers had
originally bought dollars at or near those levels, and they were
looking for opportunities to exit their positions without losing
money.
Another commodities trader said he had been forced to go to
the black market because his bank was not able to supply him
with all the dollars he had requested.
"I would prefer the bank. If I can get it from the bank, I
will," he said.
