CAIRO Nov 9 Egypt's newly floated pound
strengthened on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund
indicated it would approve a $12 billion loan deal the
government hopes will help avert an economic crisis.
The pound closed at 16.95 to the dollar in the
interbank market, having traded at levels around 17.60 to 17.90
on Tuesday, but volumes remained small as a severe dollar
shortage stifled liquidity.
"The IMF news was positive and eased some pressure on the
pound because it meant, contrary to what the exchanges and the
black market were betting on, that there will be additional
inflows of dollars to Egypt," said one banker.
"It increases confidence in the economy."
The IMF's managing director, Christine Lagarde, said on
Tuesday she would recommend the executive board approve the
three-year loan deal to support Egypt's economic reform
programme when it meets on Nov. 11.
Egypt has said it expects to receive the first $2.75 billion
installment from the IMF as early as next week, bringing fresh
dollar inflows into the economy and giving the reforms a seal of
approval that it hopes will bring back foreign investors.
Import-dependent Egypt has struggled to attract dollars and
revive its economy since tourists and investors headed for the
exits after the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year
rule.
Facing a gaping budget deficit, plummeting foreign reserves
and a burgeoning currency black market, it agreed the IMF loan
in August but had to secure $5-$6 billion in bilateral financing
for the deal to be finalised.
Egyptian officials said they were ready to make the final
push for the loan after the central bank abandoned its currency
peg of 8.8 pounds to the U.S. dollar last Thursday in a dramatic
move welcomed by the Fund and World Bank.
The peg had drained the central bank's foreign reserves,
forcing it to impose capital controls and ration dollars, and
prompting desperate importers to turn to the black market for
their needs.
Since the float, more companies have gone to the bank for
their dollars, leaving them scrambling for funds while a lack of
liquidity means interbank trading got off to a slow start.
The IMF announcement gave the markets hope that fresh
inflows would be arriving sooner rather than later to stabilise
the currency and ease what could be a painful era of austerity.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)