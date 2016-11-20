CAIRO Nov 20 The Egyptian pound weakened
significantly on Sunday as banks scrambled to meet a surge in
demand for dollars and the central bank held benchmark interest
rates steady.
The pound was trading at between 17.25 and 17.75
against the dollar by 1138 (0938 GMT), after closing at about
16.05 on Saturday.
"There is a lot of pent up demand (for dollars) ... There
are people who are willing to buy at any price and they are
mainly importers of non-essential goods," said one banker.
Another banker echoed those comments, saying the pound had
also weakened on the parallel market where prices were roughly
in line with those at the banks.
Sunday's drop comes after six bankers told Reuters over the
weekend that the central bank had informed them verbally that
they could supply dollars to importers of non-essential goods
provided they prioritise basic imports and obtain the dollars
they need on the interbank market.
Egypt floated the pound on Nov. 3 and raised interest rates
by 300 basis points in a dramatic move welcomed by businesses as
the key to unlocking investment.
It devalued the currency by about a third from the former
peg of 8.8 against the dollar and allowed it to drift lower.
Egypt's dollar peg had drained the central bank's foreign
reserves, which have been hit by reduced foreign investment
following political turmoil in the past few years, forcing the
bank to impose capital controls and ration dollars.
That prompted desperate importers to turn to a burgeoning
black market where the dollar at one point fetched more than
twice its official value.
A severe shortage of dollar liquidity when markets opened
for the first time after the float had resulted in low volumes
and saw the pound weaken to 18 versus the dollar.
The currency strengthened to about 15.50 after it became
clear that the International Monetary Fund would approve Egypt's
$12 billion lending programme to support government reforms.
Since the float, more companies have gone to the banks for
their dollars, leaving them scrambling for funds while a lack of
liquidity means interbank trading got off to a slow start.
Banks have focused on buying up dollars from the informal
sector and supplying them to clients rather than selling them on
the interbank market.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee held benchmark
interest rates steady at its meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed; Editing by Susan
Fenton)