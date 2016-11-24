* Total FX losses after currency float may reach $7 bln
* Egypt grain importers see over $1 bln in FX losses
* Importers asking gov't and banks to bail them out
By Eric Knecht and Maha El Dahan
CAIRO/ABU DHABI Nov 24 Huddled in the Radisson
Blu hotel on the outskirts of Cairo last week, some of Egypt's
top wheat traders talked damage control: they had lost more than
$1 billion since the country floated its currency and now they
wanted to be bailed out.
Egypt took markets by surprise on Nov. 3 when it abandoned
its peg to the U.S. dollar in a move aimed at attracting capital
inflows and ending a currency black market that had all-but
displaced the banks.
The flotation helped the cash-strapped government clinch a
$12 billion IMF loan programme it hopes will revive growth
hampered by political uncertainty since a 2011 uprising ended
Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.
But it also created huge losses for some importers of
staples like wheat and medicine who opened credit lines when the
pound was pegged but did not settle before the float. The pound
has halved in value against the dollar since Nov. 3, to trade at
about 17.60 to the dollar on Thursday.
Importers of essential goods like wheat - Egypt is the
world's biggest wheat importer - and medicine were on a priority
list that gave them access to scarce dollars at the official
rate before the float.
Alaa Ezz, secretary-general of the Federation of Egyptian
Chambers of Commerce, estimates that these critical industries
now owe $6-7 billion as a result of foreign exchange losses.
"The banks in the past few months were not making foreign
currency available except for strategic commodities, so this is
the majority of the backlog," he said.
Pharmaceutical companies said the losses and frozen credit
lines had exacerbated a growing shortage of medicines since the
sudden plunge in the pound's value rendered price-controlled
medicines unprofitable to make or import.
"This is a very big problem and is being looked at as it
does not only involve food products," said a source at the
company that organised the crisis meeting of wheat traders.
Representatives of about 50 grains companies that attended
last week's meeting at the Radisson said they were drafting a
letter to Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, a plea to help cover
losses they say are tied to dollar requests they made months
before the float but that were held up by banks.
"We have to ask high to see what they will do," said Hesham
Soliman, president of Med Star for Trading, which made losses
due to the flotation. Soliman did not attend the crisis meeting
but is in close contact with traders who did.
"This should be solved before Dec. 31 because the banks have
to do their balance sheets... they have to decide how they
record this on the balance sheet and they are running out of
time."
LITTLE SYMPATHY
Facing dwindling foreign reserves and a gaping trade
deficit, Egypt had rationed its dollar supplies in the past few
years.
As banks prioritised essential goods, importers of
non-essential items were forced to resort to the black market
for dollars, where they paid much higher rates.
Many importers of essentials had executed deals on credit in
the months before the float, receiving shipments while dollar
transactions were in process at banks at the old official rate.
This exposed them to risks in the event of a currency
devaluation. But many were willing to shoulder the risks,
believing the central bank would provide dollars to cover import
backlogs if it adjusted the exchange rate, just as it did when
it last devalued the pound in March.
When the central bank announced it was liberalising the
exchange rate altogether, however, it auctioned just $100
million at about 14 to the dollar. The multi-billion-dollar
injection many expected has yet to materialise.
The central bank did not respond to requests for comment.
Banking sources confirmed that some importers were facing
major foreign exchange losses but declined to give details.
Importers said that some banks had frozen their credit lines
until the backlogs were covered, creating a cashflow crisis.
Some traders are still holding out hope of a central bank
dollar injection at a rate between the old peg of 8.8 pounds to
the dollar and the new market price, to cover some of their
losses.
Ezz said this was unlikely at a time of sweeping government
austerity, including tax increases and subsidy cuts, though his
trade group was pushing for banks to unfreeze credit lines.
"Politically, it's insensitive to work on anything like that
at the moment," he said. "But we need these companies to keep
operating so their profits can start to absorb the losses."
Other traders have little sympathy for the predicament of
those caught out by the float.
"They believed that even if there was a flotation, there
would be an auction to cover them at the lower rates. They were
very greedy," said one trader who was not exposed.
"Let them go bankrupt."
(Additional reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Lin Noueihed
and Susan Fenton)