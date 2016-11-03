CAIRO Nov 3 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) has welcomed Egypt's decision to float its pound currency
on Thursday, it said in a statement, adding that the decision
would boost competitiveness and attract foreign investment.
"We welcome the Central Bank of Egypt's decision to
liberalise the foreign exchange system and adopt a flexible
exchange rate regime," said IMF Mission Chief for Egypt Chris
Jarvis in a statement.
"This will make more foreign exchange available. The
flexible exchange rate regime, where the exchange rate is
determined by market forces, will improve Egypt's external
competitiveness, support exports and tourism and attract foreign
investment."
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
Editing by Eric Knecht)