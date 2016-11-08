BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
CAIRO Nov 8 The executive board of the International Monetary Fund will discuss on Nov. 11 Egypt's application for a $12 billion three-year loan programme, the Egyptian central bank said on Tuesday.
Egypt negotiated the loan in August to support a package of economic reforms but the deal had yet to be finalised as the country was first required to secure $5-6 billion in bilateral financing. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.