CAIRO Nov 8 The executive board of the International Monetary Fund will discuss on Nov. 11 Egypt's application for a $12 billion three-year loan programme, the Egyptian central bank said on Tuesday.

Egypt negotiated the loan in August to support a package of economic reforms but the deal had yet to be finalised as the country was first required to secure $5-6 billion in bilateral financing. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing Andrew Torchia)