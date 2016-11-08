CAIRO Nov 8 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she would
recommend that the executive board of the international lender
approve Egypt's request for a $12 billion loan programme at its
meeting on Nov. 11.
"Over the past few months, the Egyptian authorities have
embarked on an ambitious reform program to put the country's
economy on a sustainable path and achieve job-rich growth,"
Lagarde said in a statement.
"I will recommend that the board approve Egypt's request in
support of this ambitious economic reform program that will help
restore macroeconomic stability and bring Egypt's economy closer
to its full potential."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Writing by Lin Noueihed)