CAIRO, March 14 Egypt's central bank said on
Monday it would follow a more flexible exchange rate policy in
an effort to resolve market imbalances and improve transparency
and forex liquidity.
The announcements came in a statement issued by the central
bank shortly after it devalued the Egyptian pound to 8.85 to the
dollar from 7.73 to the dollar to eradicate a black market and
ease mounting downward pressure on the currency.
The central bank also said it expected its reserves to rise
to about $25 billion by the end of the year from approximately
$16.5 billion in February, though it did not say how that would
be achieved.
"The central bank affirms that it will follow up closely all
the developments and will not hesitate to use all the tools and
authority at its disposal to maintain order in the currency
market and stability in price levels in the medium term," it
said.
