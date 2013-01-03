* Importers, shopkeepers see sharp inflation from weaker
pound
* Economy will weigh as Brotherhood prepares for elections
* Devaluation has "huge multiplier" effect on
inflation-ex-minister
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Jan 2 Life in Egypt is about to get
harder for ordinary people who will bear the brunt of inflation
caused by a decline in the value of their currency. As elections
approach, President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood may pay a
political price.
After a 3.2 percent slide in the Egyptian pound's value
against the dollar this week, some importers and shopkeepers say
they are factoring in an even bigger decline and that the
uncertainty will be reflected in steep price rises.
In a country that imports much of its food, including basics
such as sugar, tea and cooking oil, that will be keenly felt.
Around two fifths of Egyptians live on the poverty line on less
than $2 a day an d depend on state-subsidised staples such as
bread to get by.
Though the prices of state-subsidised basics will stay the
same, the cost of other imported goods is about to go up,
further stoking anger and resentment that is never far from the
surface and increasing the potential for unrest.
"We will be forced to raise the price - it's not our choice,
it's not corporate greed - or we shut down," said Sherif
Abouzeid, executive manager of Global Counter and Trade Offset
Co., which imports Indian tea for the lower end of the market.
"People are in despair. They are barely surviving and just
able to feed their families. These are the type of clients we
are working with. Now even their cup of tea is going to get more
expensive."
The pound continued its slide on Wednesday, weakening to
6.39 to the dollar, down from 6.185 last week.
After Hosni Mubarak was toppled, the central bank used
Egypt's foreign reserves to defend the currency. As of last
week, the pound had lost just 6 percent of its value in the 23
months of political instability since Mubarak's fall.
Signalling it no longer had enough reserves to defend the
pound, the central bank on Sunday introduced a new system for
selling dollars to preserve what foreign currency it has left.
The reserves have fallen from $36 billion on the eve of the
uprising that swept away Mubarak to around $15 billion in
November - barely enough to cover three months worth of imports
into the country of 83 million people.
The pound's fall and the accompanying inflation will
complicate the task facing Mursi as he tries to revive an
economy broken by two years of turmoil.
The confrontational politics of Egypt's new democracy has
already emerged as a major influencing factor.
Facing a backlash in the street over his move to fast-track
a constitution many see as repressive, Mursi last month
postponed tax rises believed to be part of an austerity package
needed to secure an International Monetary Fund loan of $4.8
billion.
Mursi finds himself with a stark choice: the IMF loan is
viewed as essential to dig the country out of its financial
crisis and avoid a potentially uncontrollable fall in the
currency's value. But to get the loan, Mursi would almost
certainly have to press ahead with the unpopular measures.
Either option brings even higher political costs.
As it gears up for new parliamentary polls due to begin in
less than two months, the Muslim Brotherhood's political arm,
the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), has tried to distance
itself from some of Mursi's decisions.
The FJP was the biggest party in the lower house of
parliament that was dissolved in June by a court ruling.
With the Brotherhood's popularity already in retreat, the
economy threatens to further undermine its performance in the
coming polls.
"A HUGE MULTIPLIER EFFECT"
Sensing the danger, some FJP members criticised Mursi's tax
increases. "The FJP is going to have to distance itself from
some of the more confrontational policies. Whether or not that
is going to be enough to address the concerns of voters, I don't
know," said Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Doha Center.
"It will be interesting to see to what extent the voters
lump Mursi, the Brotherhood and the FJP into the same basket."
The Egyptian state has long subsidised a handful of basic
goods including sugar, tea, rice and cooking oil - support vital
to many families' survival. It also subsidises saucer-sized flat
loaves that sell for just 5 piastres (less than 1 U.S. cent).
Samir Radwan, an economist who served as minister of finance
from February to July 2011, said the poor would still be the
most badly effected by price rises that he said would quickly
filter into the shops.
"There is a huge multiplier effect to any devaluation," he
said. "People take any opportunity to raise prices in a very
exaggerated way."
"Egypt is a net importer of food - 40 percent of the food is
imported - and a weaker pound means a higher food import bill.
Then of course inflation will immediately follow and this hits
the poor," he said.
Mahmoud Zada, owner of a chain of Cairo supermarkets, said
he expected prices of imported goods to go up by a minimum of
30 percent. Eighty percent of the goods he sells are imported.
Purveyors of imported goods would be inclined to increase
their prices sharply for reasons including uncertainty about how
far the pound will fall, he said.
As it becomes harder for Egyptian importers to secure credit
from overseas' suppliers, they would also charge customers more
to reflect risk premiums.
"We are facing a very, very, very difficult rise - more than
the rise in the dollar," Zada said.