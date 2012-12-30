CAIRO Dec 30 Egypt's central bank sold $74.9
million on Sunday to banks at a maiden foreign currency auction
designed to slow the depletion of the country's foreign
reserves, with a cut-off price for dollars of 6.2425 Egyptian
pounds.
This represents a substantial weakening of the Egyptian
pound, which was bid in the interbank market on Sunday at 6.185
pounds to the dollar. The bank had offered $75 million at the
auction.
The central bank said the weighted average bid price at the
auction was 6.2526 pounds to the dollar. On Saturday, the bank
said reserves, which stood at about $15 billion at the end of
November, had fallen to a critical level.