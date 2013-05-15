CAIRO May 15 Egypt said on Wednesday it had
settled disputes with the Dubai-based developer DAMAC involving
projects dating back to the Mubarak era - an agreement the
government hopes will reassure prospective investors.
The government said the settlement covered three disputes:
two involving housing projects near Cairo and the third
involving a piece of land on the Red Sea. It said the deal meant
DAMAC would withdraw a suit against Egypt filed with the
International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes in
Washington.
The government said the settlement would spare Egypt the
risks of international arbitration, safeguard its image abroad
and reassure investors scared off by continuing political
uncertainty.
DAMAC could not immediately be reached for comment.
It filed its international arbitration case against Egypt in
2011 over the conviction of its chairman and owner, Hussain
Sajwani, in connection with a 2006 land deal in Gamsha Bay on
the Red Sea.
Several cases alleging that president Hosni Mubarak's
government sold off land too cheaply have gained momentum since
his overthrow in February 2011.
Sajwani was convicted in 2011 in absentia and handed a
five-year prison sentence. The case also resulted in a five-year
sentence for Zoheir Garranah, a former tourism minister, who was
found guilty of squandering public funds by selling the land too
cheaply. Damac described it at the time as a case of guilt by
association.
Under the settlement announced on Wednesday, ownership of
the land will be restored to the state.
Founded in 2002, DAMAC has completed 37 buildings and has
another 66 buildings under construction across the Middle East
and North Africa.
($1 = 6.9691 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Tom
Perry)