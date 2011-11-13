(Adds decision to shut down factory)

CAIRO Nov 13 One person was killed and at least 11 wounded on Sunday in clashes between the army and protesters sparked by concerns about pollution from a fertiliser plant in northern Egypt, security officials said.

Egypt's ruling military council later closed down the plant, jointly owned by state-owned Misr Oil Processing Company (Mopco) and Canada's Agrium, state media reported, after days of demonstrations.

Residents first took to the streets on Tuesday demanding the relocation of the nitrogen plant in the city of Damietta.

Protesters closed off the city's port on the Mediterranean coast and roads next to it on Sunday, state news agency MENA said.

A security source told Reuters demonstrations in Damietta began over a plan to set up two new fertiliser plants in the area, but ended with the demonstrators demanding the original plant also be shut down.

At least 11 people, including one army officer, were injured in the clashes as the army tried to disperse protesters, the source said.

A witness told Reuters protesters took over an ambulance carrying the corpse of 21-year-old Islam Abu-Amin, killed in the clashes, and drove it to the governor's office, chanting anti-government slogans.

A medical source said the dead man had been shot.

State news agency MENA said the army had successfully reopened the port early on Sunday but residents had regrouped a few hours later to shut it down again.

Medhat Youssef, CEO of Mopco, told MENA the firm would comply with any decisions taken by a committee formed by Prime Minister Essam Sharaf to inspect the environmental safety of the plant, and was also ready to receive committees by the World Health Organisation.

Youssef added that the environmental ministry and environmental inspection committees had issued reports showing the plant was safe.

"The military council has issued a decision to stop work completely in the Mopco plant," state television quoted the governor of Damietta as stating in a brief headline. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed, Mohamed Abdella and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)