CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt's president agreed on Monday
that only his decisions related to "sovereign" matters would be
protected from judicial review, his spokesman said, indicating
he had accepted a judiciary-proposed compromise to try to defuse
a crisis.
President Mohamed Mursi had enraged opponents with a decree
on Thursday that expanded his powers and put any decision he
took until parliament was in place beyond legal oversight.
Senior judges proposed he limit that to "sovereign matters."
"The president said he had the utmost respect for the
judicial authority and its members," presidential spokesman
Yasser Ali told reporters, adding that regarding the issue of
immunity for presidential decisions "what is intended is those
that are linked to matters of sovereignty."