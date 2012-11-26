CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt's president agreed on Monday that only his decisions related to "sovereign" matters would be protected from judicial review, his spokesman said, indicating he had accepted a judiciary-proposed compromise to try to defuse a crisis.

President Mohamed Mursi had enraged opponents with a decree on Thursday that expanded his powers and put any decision he took until parliament was in place beyond legal oversight. Senior judges proposed he limit that to "sovereign matters."

"The president said he had the utmost respect for the judicial authority and its members," presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told reporters, adding that regarding the issue of immunity for presidential decisions "what is intended is those that are linked to matters of sovereignty."