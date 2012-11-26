CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt's president agreed on Monday
that only his decisions related to "sovereign" matters would be
protected from judicial review, his spokesman said, indicating
he had accepted a judiciary-proposed compromise to try to defuse
a crisis.
President Mohamed Mursi had enraged opponents with a decree
on Thursday that expanded his powers and put beyond legal
oversight any decision he took until parliament was in place.
Senior judges proposed he limit that to "sovereign matters."
"The president said he had the utmost respect for the
judicial authority and its members," presidential spokesman
Yasser Ali told reporters.
He added that regarding the issue of immunity for
presidential decisions, "what is intended is those that are
linked to matters of sovereignty."
Ali said there had been no amendments to the decree which
also shielded from legal challenge the Islamist-dominated
assembly writing Egypt's new constitution and the upper house of
parliament which is also controlled by Mursi's allies.
Mursi was propelled to power by the Muslim Brotherhood.
"The president and the Supreme Judicial Council confirmed
their desire for no conflict or difference between the judicial
and presidential authorities," Ali said.
The decree had also ordered new investigations into crimes
committed against protesters during the uprising that toppled
Hosni Mubarak in February, 2011, suggesting Mubarak and his
aides would face retrial.
Ali said new investigations and trials would only occur
"where new evidence appeared".
Mursi had also reiterated the decree was temporary and would
end when a new constitution was in place and a new parliament
elected.