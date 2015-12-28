(Adds economist comment, background)
CAIRO Dec 28 Yields on Egypt's Treasury bonds
rose only modestly at an auction on Monday, shrugging off an
official rate rise, and bankers said state banks had bid
aggressively for the new debt to hold down government borrowing
costs.
The bond auction, of 18-month, three-year, and seven-year
debt, was the first since the central bank raised interest rates
by 50 basis points on Thursday, citing inflationary pressures.
That fuelled expectations that government debt yields would
increase by at least 50 basis points, potentially attracting
much-needed hard currency from foreign investors - so bankers
were surprised on Sunday when yields at a sale of three- and
nine-month t-bills rose by less than 20 basis points.
"What we have been seeing so far, even before the hike, is
that treasury yields are not increasing as much as people expect
due to direct intervention from state-owned banks," said Ziad
Waleed, Economist at Beltone Financial.
"Maintaining the present t-bill yields as is, or raising
them only slightly, is unsustainable," he said, referring to the
cost to banks' balance sheets.
In November state banks raised interest rates on their
certificates of deposit by 250 basis points, in a move seen as
supporting the pound, but treasury yields have yet to catch up.
At Monday's bond auction the average yield on Egypt's
zero-coupon, 18-month bond rose to 11.993 percent from 11.844
percent at the last auction on Dec. 14, the three-year yield
rose to 12.663 percent from 12.521 percent and the seven-year to
14.572 percent from 14.43 percent.
Bankers told Reuters earlier on Monday that state banks had
informed them the yields would not rise by more than 20 basis
points.
"It has been done before when state banks want to keep the
auction yields under control," one banker said.
"They do that sometimes to inform banks that they will keep
yields within (a range) so if the other banks want to be
accepted they should stay within that range," he said.
The Arab world's most populous state depends on imports for
food and energy but has run short of hard currency since a 2011
uprising drove tourists and investors away. Reserves have almost
halved to $16.4 billion.
Egypt, under market pressure to devalue the currency, has
been keeping the pound artificially strong at 7.7301 pounds.
It indirectly raised interest rates in November when state
banks raised their rates for certificates of deposits to 12.5
percent from an average 10 percent. A few other banks followed.
Bankers and economists had expected last week's rate rise,
which followed a U.S. hike, to push up local yields and so
attract investors into treasury bills and bonds.
"Unfortunately that will not happen as long as the pound is
not devalued and as long as treasury yields don't rise enough,"
Waleed said.
"Eventually they will be forced to hike the treasury bill
yields or implement significant fiscal reforms that justify the
present low yield," he said.
