CAIRO Nov 19 Yields on Egypt's 182-day treasury bill were steady at an auction on Thursday, while yields on the 357-day treasury bills rose marginally, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on Egypt's 182-day treasury bill was steady at 11.42 and the yield on the 357-day bill rose to 11.611 percent from 11.569 in a similar auction on November 12. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)