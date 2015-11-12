CAIRO Nov 12 Yields on Egypt's six month and one year treasury bills dropped marginally in Thursday's auction, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

The average yield on Egypt's 182-day bill dropped slightly to 11.421 percent from 11.428 percent in the last auction on Nov. 5.

The 364-day bill dipped to 11.569 percent from 11.575 percent in a similar auction on Nov. 5. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)