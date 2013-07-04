China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, July 4 The cost of insuring Egypt's debt fell sharply in the five-year credit default swap market on Thursday after the country's army overthrew president Mohamed Mursi and installed the head of the constitutional court as interim head of state.
Egypt's five-year CDS fell 80 basis points to 816 bps, according to Markit, after hitting record highs above 900 bps earlier this week.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.