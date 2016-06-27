CAIRO, June 27 Egypt's finance minister said on Monday the country would look to issue a $3 billion Eurobond at some point between September and October.

"We are studying a bond issuance of $3 billion on the international market between September and October of this year in order to fill part of the budget's financing gap, which is expected to reach $10 billion," Finance Minister Amr el-Garhy said.

Egypt has delayed its return to the international bond market after selling its first Eurobond in five years in January of last year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Chris Reese)