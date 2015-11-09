(Adds details, background)
By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO Nov 9 Yields on Egyptian treasury bonds
were little changed at an auction on Monday, a result that
confused the market after the country's two biggest state banks
raised their interest rates on savings certificates two days
ago.
Bankers had expected yields in government debt to rise after
Bank Misr and the National Bank of Egypt issued saving
certificates with a 12.5 percent interest rate, a big jump from
the average 10 percent at Egyptian banks.
Some bankers interpreted the moves as an effort by the
central bank to use the state banks to prepare the market for
change in policy at its meeting on Dec. 17. They speculated a
hike in official interest rates or a big devaluation might be
coming.
"It could be a set-up for an imminent devaluation or could
be a set up for a coming hike, but what is clear is that
whatever comes, most likely it will be an aggressive move," one
banker said.
The average yield on five-year bonds rose marginally in
Monday's auction to 13.167 percent from 13.163 percent in the
previous auction on Nov. 2. The yield on 10-year bonds edged up
to 15.373 from 15.367 percent.
The central bank had offered 3 billion Egyptian pounds worth
of five-year bonds and 2.25 billion pounds worth of 10-year
bonds and sold them all.
"When Banque Misr and NBE set the 12.5 percent interest
rate, we expected the reaction would be for yields to rise at
the auctions, but that's not what happened," one banker said.
A treasury bill auction for three-month and nine-month bills
on Sunday also saw steady rates. Yields dipped marginally from
the last auction on Nov. 1, to 11.218 percent in the three-month
bill from 11.229 percent and to 11.618 percent in the
nine-month bill from 11.624 percent.
Bankers told Reuters that private banks had raised their
bids by at least 50 basis points in that auction, but the result
showed a marginal decline in yields, indicating state banks had
bid aggressively lower.
Some bankers said they refrained from bidding at Monday's
T-bond auction and waited to see the results before deciding how
to move in future auctions.
Egypt has been facing a currency crisis many economists say
is caused by an overvalued pound. It allowed the pound to weaken
gradually to 7.9301 pounds against the dollar in October, but
the rate is still far from the black market rate, which was 8.50
pounds to the dollar on Sunday.
Pressure on the Egyptian pound has increased since strong
U.S. economic data on Friday suggested the U.S. central bank
might raise rates in December. Growing evidence that last week's
crash of a Russian airliner in the Sinai was caused by a bomb
may also undermine the currency, by cutting Egypt's tourism
revenues.
Egypt kept interest rates stable for the sixth consecutive
central bank meeting on Oct. 29. The overnight deposit rate is
8.75 percent and the overnight lending rate is at 9.75 percent.
The meeting on Dec. 17 will be under the leadership of the new
central bank governor, Tarek Amer.
The state news agency said on Sunday that Amer had met with
Egypt's two state banks and the Minister of Industry and Trade
and discussed the importance of coordination between the
ministry and the banking sector, He said he was ready to adopt
any initiative that aimed to improve growth in industry and
exports.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Larry King)