CAIRO Jan 5 Egypt's Finance Ministry will issue $800 million in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local banks and foreign financial institutions on January 9, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The auction deadline is Jan. 9, 2017, and the maturity date for the issuance is Jan. 9, 2018, the statement said.

The government has turned mainly to the local money market to finance its public deficit since a popular uprising in early 2011 that deterred many foreign investors. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)