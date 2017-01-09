U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
CAIRO Jan 9 Egypt issued one-year treasury bills worth $888 million at an average yield of 3.7 percent, the central bank said on Monday.
The minimum yield was 3.65 percent and the maximum 3.7 percent, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd