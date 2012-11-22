(Corrects to make clear Shura council cannot be dissolved by judiciary)

CAIRO Nov 22 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi issued a decree on Thursday that protects an assembly writing the country's new constitution from dissolution and gives it extra time to finish its work.

The new constitution is a fundamental component of Egypt's transition to democracy but its drafting has been plagued by disputes, mainly pitting Islamists against their secular-minded critics.

The decree read on state TV by the presidential spokesman stipulated that neither the assembly or the upper house of parliament, or Shura council, could be dissolved by the judiciary.

