CAIRO Nov 22 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
issued a decree on Thursday that protects an assembly writing
the country's new constitution from dissolution and gives it
extra time to finish its work.
The new constitution is a fundamental component of the
transition to democracy in the Arab world's most populous nation
but its drafting has been plagued by disputes, mainly pitting
Islamists against their secular-minded critics.
The decree read on state television by the spokesman for the
elected Islamist president stipulated that neither the assembly
or the upper house of parliament, or Shura council, could be
dissolved by the judiciary.
"No judicial authority can dissolve Shura council or
constitutional assembly," spokesman Yasser Ali said, reading the
text of the decree. Plaintiffs critical of Islamist influence in
the assembly have raised legal challenges to its legitimacy.
The decree also gave the constitutional assembly an
additional two months to complete its work, meaning the drafting
process could go on until February.
The constitution must be put to a popular referendum before
it is approved. Once it is passed, Egypt is to hold elections to
pick a new parliament. The previous assembly was dissolved in
June.