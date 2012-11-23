GENEVA Nov 23 Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi's decree granting himself extended powers raises very
serious human rights concerns, U.N. Human Rights Commissioner
Navi Pillay's spokesman said on Friday.
Mursi's announcement was welcomed by his allies but prompted
fears among secular-minded Egyptians that the ruling Muslim
Brotherhood aimed to dominate the new Egypt.
Among its other provisions, the decree states that all
decisions taken by Mursi until the election of a new parliament
are exempt from legal challenge. It also orders a retrial of
former President Hosni Mubarak and his aides.
"We are very concerned about the possible huge ramifications
of this declaration on human rights and the rule of law in
Egypt," Pillay's spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing
at the United Nations in Geneva.
"We also fear this could lead to a very volatile situation
over the next few days, starting today in fact."
Colville did not specify which parts were most worrying but
said the decree had many aspects to it so it would take time to
analyse fully.
He said Pillay's office may put out a full statement later
on Friday or on Saturday.