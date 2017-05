CAIRO May 9 Egypt's budget deficit in the nine months to March rose to 10.1 percent of gross domestic product, the finance minister said, in remarks carried by state news agency MENA on Thursday.

Newly appointed Fayyad Abdel Moneim stressed the importance of taking measures to counter the rising gap, which reached 175.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($25.3 billion) over the period, MENA said.

($1 = 6.9494 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by John Stonestreet)