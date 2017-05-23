BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO May 23 Egypt's budget deficit for the first nine months of the 2016-17 fiscal year ending in June dipped to 8 percent of GDP from 9.4 percent during the same period last year, a draft budget statement showed.
Egypt is implementing sweeping reforms that include cutting subsidies and raising taxes as part of a three-year $12 billion International Monetary Fund lending programme.
The government in April said it expects the budget deficit for this fiscal year to hit 10.9 percent of GDP. It is looking to bring this down to 9.1 percent during the next fiscal year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)
CLEVELAND, June 23 The U.S. economy is on a sound footing so the Federal Reserve must continue raising interest rates so as to avoid employment or inflation getting out of hand and causing a recession, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday.