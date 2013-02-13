* Diesel shortage causes queues, fights, disruption
* Government postpones rationing subsidised fuel
* Diesel, currency reserves at critical low
By Paul Taylor and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Feb 13 Fathy Ali is beyond anger as he
queues for hours in a line of 64 trucks and buses to fill his
tank with scarce subsidised diesel fuel, known in Egypt as
"Solar."
"This has become part of my life. I come and wait for hours
or days, depending on my luck," the chain-smoking bus driver
said at a besieged gas station on Cairo's Suez High Road,
wrapped in a scarf and thick coat for the long ordeal. "At the
start it used to upset me a lot but now I've kind of given up."
Diesel supplies are drying up as a cash-strapped government
struggles to cap a mounting bill for subsidies it has promised
the IMF it will reform to secure an elusive $4.8 billion loan
desperately needed to keep a sagging economy afloat.
The situation appears near breakdown with growing shortages,
unsustainable subsidies and foreign exchange reserves running
out, raising the risk that fuel bottlenecks lead to food
shortages and pose a risk to political stability.
Foreign reserves are down below $15 billion, less than three
months' imports, despite deposits from Qatar and Turkey. The
Egyptian pound has lost 8 percent of its value this year and a
black market has emerged for hard currency.
The nation's strategic reserve of diesel fuel is down to
three days' supply, the official MENA news agency quoted a
government official as saying last week. Bakeries that use
diesel to make staple subsidised bread have been told to keep 10
days' fuel supply but not all have the capacity.
The Muslim Brotherhood-led government of President Mohamed
Mursi this week postponed for up to three months a rationing
system for subsidised fuel due to start in April in what looks
like an attempt to avoid upsetting voters before parliamentary
elections due that month.
But reforms cannot be delayed for long, economists say.
"Fuel shortages are a symptom of the strains on Egypt's
unsustainable subsidy system," said Simon Kitchen, an economist
at EFG-Hermes in Cairo.
DOWN-MARKET
Two government measures have aggravated the problem.
In December, the subsidy on 95-octane petrol used by the
wealthiest Egyptians was scrapped. That drove some motorists
down-market to buy lower-grade fuel, raising the demand for
subsidised 92-octane gasoline.
Then in a drive to curb theft, smuggling and other abuses,
the government restricted distribution of heavily subsidised
low-grade gas oil used by trucks, tractors and buses to filling
stations owned and operated by the military.
That caused longer lines at the pumps and increasing
economic disruption. At several filling stations, queues led to
fights breaking out this week, Egyptian media reported.
The situation is so serious that Mursi held an emergency
meeting with ministers about it on Tuesday night and instructed
the energy minister to ensure sufficient supply, according to
presidential spokesman Yasser Ali.
Minister for Petroleum and Mineral Resources Osama Kamal
said subsidising Solar, sold at a give-away price of 1.25
Egyptian pounds ($0.19) a litre, costs the government $35
million a day.
Altogether, energy subsidies will cost 120 billion Egyptian
pounds in the fiscal year to end-June, up from 115 billion
pounds the previous year, he said. They account for almost all
of the forecast 135 billion pound budget deficit.
Until Tuesday evening, when the diesel shortage became the
number one topic of television and radio talk-shows, the
government seemed to be in denial.
"There is no shortage," Kamal said. "There is a crisis in
the distribution of Solar, not in the availability of it."
Asked whether a shortage of hard currency was constraining
fuel imports, he said: "Financial resources are still available
for imports but they must be reserved for the most important
priorities."
To drivers and tour operators, the result is the same.
Khaled el-Manawi, a senior board member of the Egyptian
travel agents' association, said the government was harming his
industry, already hard hit by political turmoil, by withdrawing
subsidised fuel from tourist boats.
Businessman George Bishoy, who owns a fashion accessories
store in the affluent Cairo suburb of Heliopolis, said his
business had suffered a lot from delays in the delivery of
imported goods.
The daily al-Ahram quoted drivers complaining about the
emergence of a black market in which a litre of diesel is sold
at double the normal price.
The spokesman of the independent drivers' union, Tarek
el-Bahary, told Reuters: "The Solar problem is devastating.
Drivers are suffering daily and the elected president has failed
to solve this crisis."
"The number of trucks has not increased, the number of trips
has not increased but the government is unable to provide the
Solar and unable to come up with creative solutions to solve the
problem," he said.
($1 = 6.7181 Egyptian pounds)
(Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif and Tom Perry; writing
by Paul Taylor; editing by James Jukwey)