July 18 Egyptian dairy company Arabian Food
Industries Co (Domty) is planning to invest 240
million Egyptian pounds ($27 million) in 2016-17 to fund
expansion and increase production capacity, Vice-Chairman
Mohamed Damaty told Reuters on Monday.
Domty, which raised a combined 1.13 billion pounds in
private and public share offerings in March, has two factories
in the 6th of October district near Cairo and plans to start
producing baked goods and sweetened milk, alongside its cheeses
and juices.
Damaty said that the company plans to open a new factory
next month that will increase juice production and start the new
line of baked goods.
"Within a month from now we will open a new factory ...
which will increase our production capacity of juices to around
100 thousand tonnes a year from 65 thousand tonnes," he said.
The company also plans to begin producing yellow cheese by
the first quarter of 2017.
Domty's market share in white cheese and juice is at 40
percent and 7 percent, respectively. The company plans to
increase capacity by between 9 percent and 10 percent by the end
of the year, Damaty said.
The company has increased production of white cheese to 175
thousand tonnes a year and aims to hit 215 thousand tonnes by
the end of the year.
Domty recorded a net profit of 24.15 million pounds in the
first quarter of this year, up 7.1 percent on the same period in
2015.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
