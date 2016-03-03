CAIRO, March 3 Arabian Food Industries Co (Domty) said price guidance for its planned share float on the Egyptian bourse would be 8.8 to 9.2 Egyptian pounds ($1.12-$1.17).

Domty, founded in 1985, will offer 122.5 million shares, 110.25 million of which will be sold in a private offering along with 12.25 million shares to be offered publicly.

"The price guidance for the shares to be listed on the Egyptian exchange ranges between 8.8-9.2 pounds, keeping in mind that the final price of the issue could be higher or lower than (that)," the firm said in a bourse statement.

Both offers will start on Sunday and conclude on March 17 and are expected to raise 1.1 billion pounds.

The company, with paid-up capital of 50 million pounds, has two factories in the 6th of October district near Cairo and plans to start producing yoghurt and milk, alongside its cheeses and juice.

