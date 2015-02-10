CAIRO Feb 10 Egypt's two main airports have
suspended landings due to a dust storm which forced two planes
to make emergency landings in Cairo, the head of the state civil
aviation company said on Tuesday.
Cairo Airport and Borg al-Arab Airport in Egypt's second
city of Alexandria are only allowing departing flights, the head
of the National Air Navigation Services Company, Captain Ehab
Mohieldin, said.
Egypt's other airports were not affected by the storm, which
severely limited visibility at altitudes below 150 metres
(yards), Mohieldin said.
Among other disruptions, one plane was turned back to Jordan
and one redirected to Hurghada airport on the Red Sea, he said.
(Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Louise Ireland)