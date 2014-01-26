CAIRO Jan 26 Egypt's top cigarette maker Eastern Co posted a 9.1 percent drop in its net profits for the first half of its financial year ending Dec. 31, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Eastern Co made a net profit of 371.6 million Egyptian pounds ($53.38 million) in the first six months of the year, down from 408.7 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 6.9619 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Paul Tait)