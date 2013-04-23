CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's cigarette monopoly Eastern Tobacco posted a 13 percent rise in net profit in the nine months ending in March to 662.63 million Egyptian pounds ($95.79 million), the firm said in a statement to the bourse on Tuesday.

Nine-month net profit in the same period of the previous year was 588.71 million pounds, the statement said. ($1 = 6.9176 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Louise Heavens)