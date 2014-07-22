BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
CAIRO, July 22 Egypt's leading cigarette maker Eastern Co posted a 17.1 percent increase in net profit in the year to June 30 on the back of stronger sales.
Eastern, which has a monopoly for producing cigarettes in the country of 86 million people, lifted sales by 13 percent to 6.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($867 million), though it now faces the challenge of a government-imposed increase in tax on cigarettes.
Egypt raised the sales tax on cigarettes by up to 120 percent this month as part of a series of measures to curb the budget deficit and reform the economy.
Eastern's full-year sales boost helped the company to reach net profit of 883.2 million pounds, up from 754.4 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results