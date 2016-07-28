CAIRO, July 28 Egyptian officals have met with the African Development Bank over the past two weeks to discuss releasing the second tranche of its three-year $1.5 billion loan programme, deputy finance minister for monetary policy, Ahmed Kojak, said on Thursday.

The AfDB approved a $1.5 billion loan to Egypt in December. Egypt has already received the first tranch of $500 million. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed)