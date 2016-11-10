CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt's Central Bank has reached
terms for $2 billion in financing from international banks, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
"The central bank initiated a repurchase transaction with a
consortium of international banks for a total amount of funding
of $2 billion with a maturity of one-year," the statement said.
It said the transaction was provided by the banks against
the entire amount of newly issued Egyptian dollar-denominated
sovereign bonds with maturities of December 2017, November 2024
and November 2028.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kim COghill)