(Recasts with analysts)
By Asma Alsharif and Lin Noueihed
CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt's central bank said on
Thursday it had reached a $2 billion financing agreement with a
consortium of international banks, in a deal aimed at boosting
foreign reserves as the government pushes ahead with economic
reforms.
Egypt has been negotiating billions of dollars in aid from
various lenders to help revive its economy, battered by
political and economic upheaval since a 2011 uprising.
It expects this week to clinch final approval for a $12
billion three-year loan from the International Monetary Fund.
That agreement would support an ambitious reform programme that
saw the central bank take the dramatic step last week of
floating its currency, the pound.
The central bank said the repurchase agreement announced on
Thursday had a maturity of one year, with the banks providing
funds against international bonds newly issued by the finance
ministry and listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.
"The transaction bolsters the liquidity and size of the
international reserves of the central bank," the central bank
statement said.
"This transaction complements a series of measures taken
recently in order to unleash the vast potential of the Egyptian
economy and instil confidence by normalising local market
conditions and bolstering economic activity."
Egypt's foreign reserves have plummeted from about $36
billion on the eve of the 2011 revolt to about $19 billion in
October as it has struggled to bring back tourists and foreign
investors put off by years of turbulence.
With its deficit widening and a currency black market
booming, Egypt has embarked on a series of reforms to restore
investor confidence, including major subsidy cuts and the
introduction of a value-added tax.
"This deal signals a positive monetary-fiscal cooperation
and less reliance on foreign support and more on international
markets. This is positive for sentiment," said Hany Farahat,
senior economist at CI Capital.
The finance ministry said it had issued $4 billion of
international bonds as a private placement for the central bank
on Wednesday.
The placement includes a $1.360 billion bond with 4.62
percent interest maturing in December 2017, a $1.320 billion
bond with 6.75 percent interest maturing in November 2024, and
$1.320 billion bond with 7 percent interest maturing in November
2028.
It said the placement would not affect its plans to issue a
$2 billion to $2.5 billion Eurobond by the end of the year,
although the exact timing would depend on global market
conditions and the fallout of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
election.
Egypt had planned to start a roadshow for its international
bond sale in late November.
"This is just bridge financing until we get the Eurobond by
January," said Hany Genena, head of research at Cairo-based
Beltone Financial. "The $4 billion is like collateral."
Coming two days after the IMF signalled it would approve
Egypt's $12 billion loan programme, news of the financing deal
helped buoy Egypt's newly floated pound on Thursday.
Egypt devalued the pound by about a third last week from its
former peg of 8.8 against the dollar and has since allowed it to
drift lower. A shortage of dollar liquidity resulted in low
volumes and saw the pound weaken to 18 versus the dollar when
markets opened on Sunday for the first time since the float.
The IMF deal and the central bank's repurchasing agreement
have raised hopes that fresh inflows would be arriving sooner
rather than later to stabilise the currency.
(Additional reporting by Ehab Farouk in Cairo and Karin
Strohecker in London, Editing by Kim Coghill and Larry King)