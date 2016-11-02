CAIRO Nov 2 The head of Egypt's stock exchange
said on Wednesday the decision to extend the suspension of
capital gains tax on shares will attract investment and boost
IPOs in the market.
Egypt's Supreme Investment Council opted on Tuesday to
prolong for three years a freeze of a 10 percent tax on gains
from shares first imposed in July 2014 as part of moves to
replenish depleted state coffers.
Egyptian blue chip shares rose on Wednesday, bucking a
downtrend among emerging markets, after the government approved
17 steps designed to boost investment including the extension of
the tax suspension.
"The decision was a surprise to the market and everyone ...
but a pleasant surprise ... The tax had a negative impact,"
stock exchange chief Mohamed Omran said in an interview.
"The decision will help ensure the success of future
offerings in the market, whether governmental or private
offerings," he told Reuters.
Egypt has been striving to entice investment to restore
growth since a popular uprising in 2011 that ushered in
protracted political turmoil and scared away tourists and
foreign investors - its main sources of hard currency.
The investment council, set up by President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi last month, approved 17 stimulative measures including
wide-ranging tax exemptions for farmers and manufacturers who
produce strategic crops or goods that Egypt imports or exports.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Amina Ismail; editing by
Mark Heinrich)