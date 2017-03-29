BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Wednesday the country's financing plan for the coming year will include a return to international markets by the end of 2017 or early 2018.
Egypt's cabinet approved on Wednesday the 2017/18 government budget with a targeted deficit of 9.1 percent. (Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.