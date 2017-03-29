BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's 2017/18 budget targets 4.6 percent growth, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said at a news conference on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the budget.
Garhy also said interest on debt would reach 380 billion pounds ($20.88 billion), up from 304 billion pounds in the current year. ($1 = 18.1950 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.