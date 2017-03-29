CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's cabinet approved the
2017/18 budget on Wednesday, its first since accepting a
three-year $12 billion IMF loan contingent on ambitious economic
reforms and cuts to subsidy spending.
The 2017-18 fiscal year begins in July.
Below are key targets of the proposed budget, which must now
be approved by parliament:
* GDP growth of 4.6 percent versus 3.8-4 percent expected
for 2016-17.
* Budget deficit of 9.1 percent versus 10.5-10.7 percent
expected for 2016-17.
* Overall revenues of 818.621 billion Egyptian pounds
($44.98 billion)versus 644.292 billion expected for 2016-17.
* Total tax revenues of 603.917 billion Egyptian pounds
versus 460.498 billion for 2016-17.
* Total revenue collected on value-added tax of 291.055
billion pounds, according to document seen by Reuters, versus
206.938 billion expected for 2016-17.
* Spending of 1.188 trillion Egyptian pounds versus 994.906
billion expected for 2016-17.
* Dollar exchange rate of 16 pounds per dollar
* Oil price of $55 per barrel versus $50 per barrel in
2016-17 budget.
* Total grants and social spending of 331.527 billion pounds
versus 278.464 billion expected for 2016-17.
* Spending for petroleum subsidies of 110.148 billion
pounds, according to document seen by Reuters, versus 101.272
billion for 2016-17.
* Electricity subsidies of 30 billion pounds, according to
document seen by Reuters, versus 35.071 billion expected for
2016-17.
* Food subsidy spending of 62.585 billion versus 49.544
billion expected for 2016-17.
* Interest on debt of 380.986 billion versus 303.881
billion expected for 2016-17.
($1 = 18.2000 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by
Andrew Roche)