China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
CAIRO May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
"The limits of $100,000 relating to individuals will be canceled," Amer said at a press conference in Cairo. (Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed