(Adds background, economist comment)
CAIRO May 16 Egypt's central bank governor
Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank would "soon" cancel
a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
The move to ease capital controls is in line with a
timeframe set out under an International Monetary Fund programme
agreed late last year. It requires Egypt to scrap the $100,000
cap on individuals' transfers abroad and a $50,000 monthly
deposit cap on non-priority imports by June.
Controls were imposed after the 2011 uprising against
autocrat Hosni Mubarak, to crush a black market for dollars and
curb foreign currency outflows and limit the amount of hard
currency an individual can transfer abroad to $100,000 per year.
"The limits of $100,000 relating to individuals will be
cancelled ... We have no need for foreign currency limits," Amer
told a news conference in Cairo. He did not say if the $50,000
deposit cap would also be lifted.
Egypt has struggled to revive its economy in the wake of the
2011 revolution, which drove away tourists and foreign
investors, both major sources of hard currency.
A dollar shortage crippled imports and public debt
ballooned, in part because of huge subsidy costs and poor tax
collection.
In a dramatic move in November, the central bank floated the
currency and agreed a $12 billion loan with the IMF to support
its reform programme.
The move succeeded in attracting at least $8 billion in
remittances into the banking system and away from the currency
black market.
As part of the reforms, Egypt also introduced a value-added
tax and cut subsidies to curb its budget deficit. It plans to
cut the deficit to 9.1 percent next year from an expected 10.9
percent this year.
"The ($100,000) is one of the very few capital controls left.
This confirms Egypt's commitment to honouring its obligations
under the IMF staff agreement," said Reham El-Desouky, economist
at Arqaam Capital. "This is also proof of the increased
availability of foreign currency in the banking system."
An IMF delegation visited Cairo last week to assess reform
efforts and issued a largely encouraging statement, saying the
programme was "off to a good start".
Amer said Egypt has received $8 billion in investment from
150 global investment funds over the past six months and that it
will make a debt payment of $750 million to international oil
companies on June 1.
"All these announcements will have a positive impact on the
equity market and investor confidence in general," El-Desouki
said. "Egypt is famous for promising then delivering part of the
promises, but since the float they have been delivering."
(Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)