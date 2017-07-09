FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Egypt's central bank says $57 bln cash flow into banks in 8 months - al Akhbar
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
World
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
FRANCE
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

Egypt's central bank says $57 bln cash flow into banks in 8 months - al Akhbar

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Cash inflows into Egypt's banking system totalled more than $57 billion since Egypt floated its currency in November, Egypt's central bank governor told al Akhbar newspaper on Sunday.

Egypt floated the pound to help attract foreign capital as part of a three-year $12-billion International Monetary Fund loan.

Faced with accelerating inflation, Egypt's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points for the second policy meeting in a row.

Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer told Egyptian newspaper al Akhbar the decision to raise rates would encourage dollar holders to exchange them for pounds. (Reporting by Ali Abdelati and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.