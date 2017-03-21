CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion
Egyptian pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state
companies in the financial year 2017/18, Finance Minister Amr El
Garhy told Reuters.
He did not specify which companies would be involved, or the
size of the stakes which would be offered to investors. Egyptian
officials said last year that the government planned to offer
shares in some public companies, mainly in the oil and financial
sectors, on the stock exchange.
($1 = 18.25 Egyptian pounds)
