CAIRO Aug 1 Egypt's central bank on Monday
suspended for one year the licenses of 10 foreign exchange
bureaus in Cairo after finding them guilty of illegally trading
foreign currency at black market rates, state news agency MENA
said.
The bureaus had been raided on Thursday by investigators.
The bank had permanently revoked the licenses of 23 bureaus
recently. There are 115 exchange bureaus operating in Egypt.
The central bank has sought to crack down on a burgeoning
black market for dollars, closing bureaus and revoking the
licenses of those found to be trading far beyond the official
rate of 8.78 Egyptian pounds to the dollar.
The Egyptian pound strengthened to 12.30 to 12.70 to the
dollar on the black market on Monday from unprecedented levels
of 13 to 13.25 last week.
The central bank blames speculation by black market traders
for increasing downward pressure on the currency that it can
ill-afford to defend.
Egypt's foreign reserves have shrunk from about $36 billion
before the 2011 uprising to about $17.5 billion in June.
